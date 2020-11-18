1/1
Merle BUSTLE
1954 - 2020
BUSTLE, Merle F.

Merle F. Bustle, age 66, of Hamilton, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020. He was born November 14, 1954, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of the late Waymon and Lutecia "Tish" (nee Reiff) Bustle. Merle was a 1973 graduate of Garfield High School and also attended

college for two years. He worked for many years as a

customer service specialist for Delta Air Lines and travelled extensively over the years for the airline. He was very creative and enjoyed crafts. He had

recently opened a booth at Traders World to sell his various arts and crafts designs. Merle was blessed with a host of friends and greatly enjoyed getting together with his fellow Garfield alumni. In addition to his many friends he is survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Friday, November 20, 2020, from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Due to COVID-19

concerns, masks and social distancing will be required. Burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery.


www.websterfuneralhomes.com



Published in Journal-News on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Webster Funeral Home
NOV
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Webster Funeral Home
