DEETER (Hufziger), Merle Ruth 92, of Englewood, OH, died Monday, June 15, 2020, in Dayton, OH. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Jonathan Perry Deeter. Visitation will be held on July 18, 2020 from 1-3 pm at Basore Road Grace Brethren Church, Trotwood, OH, with a memorial service starting at 3 pm. Merle's ashes will be interred at Dayton National Cemetery with her husband. Merle was born September 17, 1927 in Dayton, OH, to William and Ruth (Haskins) Hufziger. She married Jonathan Perry Deeter on June 16, 1946, in Dayton, OH. Merle was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Coal Valley, IL, and previously in the New Lebanon, OH, Brethren Church. She was an avid reader and loved playing cards. Merle is survived by five children and their spouses, Carol (Jim) Geaslen, of Vandalia, OH, Elaine (Charles) Breiner, of Strasburg, VA, Dr. David (Karen) Deeter, of Ponte Vedra, FL, Daniel Deeter, of Dayton, OH, and Donna Foudray, of Brookville, OH; 12 grandchildren, Jill Hall, Jeremy Geaslen, Cathryn Danes, Amber Breiner, Jonathan Deeter, Elizabeth Reyes, Susan Wiedner, Carolyn Deeter, Tiffany Martinez, Jordan Foudray, Chaz Foudray, and Caleb Foudray; and 29 great-grandchildren. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com