NOAKES, Merle Eugene Age 87, of Miamisburg, OH, passed away October 18, 2019. Merle was born January 25, 1932 in New Albany, KS, to Lawrence and Ellen (Murphy) Noakes. Merle was a graduate of Erie High School, in Erie, Kansas, going on to graduate from Kansas State University with a Bachelor's in Electrical Engineering. He served in the U.S. Army. He worked for General Motors for 40 years as a Quality Assurance Manager. Merle was a long-time member of Southminster Presbyterian Church, where he served as an Elder, Deacon, and on the Financial Committee. He is preceded in death by his wife Dena; parents Lawrence and Ellen Noakes; sister Melba Long; and brother Jerry Noakes. Merle is survived by children Michael (Patricia) Noakes and Cathy (James) Herridge; grandchildren Mary, Amy, Sara, and Emily; brother Bill Noakes; sister Gloria White, and numerous nieces and nephews. Merle will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Family will greet friends from 10-11am on Tuesday, October 29 with services to follow 11am at Southminster Presbyterian Church, 7001 Far Hills Ave. Centerville, OH 45459. Burial at David's cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Merle to Southminster Church. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 24, 2019