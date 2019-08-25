Home

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH 45429
(937) 293-4137
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Beavertown Cemetery
Kettering, OH
Merle ROLLINS


1932 - 2019
Merle ROLLINS Obituary
ROLLINS, Merle Dean age 87, of Xenia, OH, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Dean was born in Chesnee, SC to Burton and Flossie (Peeler) Ruppe on April 5, 1932. She graduated from Chesnee High School, loved to read and care for her family. Dean was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Frank; brother, Hubert Ruppe. She is survived by her daughter, Pam (Mike) McCarty; grandchildren, Michael and Sidney. A special thank you to the staff and nurses at Hospitality Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Xenia. A Graveside service will be held at 11am on Wednesday, August 28, at Beavertown Cemetery in Kettering, OH. Memorial contributions may be made in Dean's name to Vitas Hospice, 3055 Kettering Blvd Ste. 400, Moraine, OH 45439. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019
