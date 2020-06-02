Merle Schenck
SCHENCK, Merle G. 82, of Springfield passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at home. He was the son of Paul D. and Rachael (Loy) Schenck. Merle was a member of the Fowler Road Church of Christ in Christian Union. Merle is survived by his loving wife, Gladys L. (Swink) Schenck, five sons, and one daughter. A private service will be held At Fowler Road Church, 2805 Fowler Road, Springfield, Ohio 45502, on Saturday, June 6, at 11:00 a.m. Please visit www.Adkinsfunerals.com for memories and a full obituary.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
