Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH 43078
(937) 653-8888
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH 43078
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Mechanicsburg Baptist Church
112 W. Sandusky St
Mechanicsburg, OH
1936 - 2020
TROUTWINE, Merle "Bill" 83, of Mechanicsburg passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Hearth and Home of Urbana. Bill was born October 9, 1936, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Merle E. and Dorothy (Shiverdecker) Troutwine. He served his country in the United States Navy. He and his late wife, Kittie, were partners in Troutwine's Supermarkets, Inc. for 32 years. Bill was a member of the Mechanicsburg Baptist Church. He was also a member of Harmony Lodge #8 F.&A.M. Bill enjoyed fishing, gardening, and sailing; He liked reading, history and politics and was an occasional contributor to the History column in the Urbana Daily Citizen. Bill was most passionate about his farm where he was able to retire and spend time with his children and grandchildren. Bill is survived by his daughters, Dana Harrigan and Vicki (Patrick) Merten; his son, Bill (Aimee) Troutwine; his grandchildren, Andrew, Tyler, Hannah, & Zeke Dees; Jessica, Bailey, Isaac, & Cooper Troutwine; and Ethan, Nate, Ava, Eli and Noah Merten; his one great granddaughter, Noelle Dees; his brother, David Troutwine; his sisters-in-laws, Karen Darland, Esther Sue Applegate and Dora Jane Waymire; and his numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife, Kittie, whom he married January 12, 1957; his grandson, Brandon Dees; his brothers, Richard Troutwine, and Don Moore; his brothers-in-laws, James, Pete, Bill, Ed, Paul, Joe and Jack Darland; and his sisters-in-laws, Ruth Mary O'Dell, Phyllis Homan, and Martha Moore. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 7pm on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, February 14,2020 in the Mechanicsburg Baptist Church, 112 W. Sandusky St., Mechanicsburg, Ohio with Pastor Scott Salee officiating. Burial will follow in the Troutwine Family Cemetery, Mechanicsburg. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mechanicsburg Baptist Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 11, 2020
