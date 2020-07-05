BLACK, Merlin F. Age 79, of Bellbrook, passed away Tuesday, June 30th, 2020, in Beavercreek. He was born September 2nd, 1940, to Timothy and Frances (O'Hara) Black. Merlin graduated from Bellbrook High School in 1958. He joined the Army Reserves a week out of high school and was active duty for six years. In 1959, he married his high school sweetheart, Judith Ellen "Judy" Black, and they were married for over 55 years. They lived on Carpenter Road their entire married life, and wouldn't have had it any other way! While living there, they loved watching nature and wildlife, and enjoyed time with their neighbors. They also enjoyed going on motorcycle rides through the countryside. Merlin was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Judy, his parents, and his brother, Herbert Black. They were blessed with a wonderful son Mark, his wife, Lori, and their children, Caitlin and Adam Black. They were always in close touch, and were Merlin and Judith's number one care. The O'Diam families and a special niece Cheryl (Gregg) Fahrenholz were very dear to him, as well as many other family members and close friends. To help the family celebrate his life, please use Merlin's online Book of Memories to share condolences and memories on his tribute wall by going to www.ConnerAndKoch.com
and clicking on his name. A private graveside service for his immediate family will be held at Bellbrook Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held in his honor at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the James Cancer Center - PO Box 710811, Columbus, OH 43271 or online at www.giveto.osu.edu
.