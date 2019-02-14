|
|
NEUMANN, Merline Age 79 of Miami Township passed away Monday February 11, 2019 at . She was preceded in death by her parents Rufus and Zella Johnson, a brother Don Johnson, a sister Christine Jones and a brother Cecil Johnson. Survivors include her husband of 56 years John Neumann, brothers, Jack Johnson (Carol), Herschel Johnson (Karen) and loving nieces and nephews. Merline was a member of St. Henry Parish. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 am Friday February 15, 2019 at St Henry Catholic Church 6666 Springboro Pike Miamisburg, Ohio 45449. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call from 10:30 am until 11:30 am Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to 324 Wilmington Ave Dayton, Ohio 45420. On line condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 14, 2019