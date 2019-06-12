|
DILLARD, Merrick Anthony 11, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 7, 2019 in Panama City, Florida. He was born in Springfield on November 11, 2007 and was a student at Northridge Elementary School. He played football for the Northridge Bearcats, wearing number 15 and also played baseball the past few years. Survivors include his mother and step-father, Mindy (Ben) Wallace; father, Miles Dillard; brother, Declan Wallace; maternal grandfather, Donald Snyder; paternal grandmother, Peggy Faddis; grandparents, Mike (Anne) Wallace and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Lisa Music; paternal grandfather, Guy Dillard and Papaw, Bud Faddis. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. His funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with Pastor Jeff Lee officiating. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery.
Published in Springfield News Sun on June 12, 2019