Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 324-4973
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
Resources
Merrick Dillard Obituary
DILLARD, Merrick Anthony 11, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 7, 2019 in Panama City, Florida. He was born in Springfield on November 11, 2007 and was a student at Northridge Elementary School. He played football for the Northridge Bearcats, wearing number 15 and also played baseball the past few years. Survivors include his mother and step-father, Mindy (Ben) Wallace; father, Miles Dillard; brother, Declan Wallace; maternal grandfather, Donald Snyder; paternal grandmother, Peggy Faddis; grandparents, Mike (Anne) Wallace and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Lisa Music; paternal grandfather, Guy Dillard and Papaw, Bud Faddis. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. His funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with Pastor Jeff Lee officiating. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery.
Published in Springfield News Sun on June 12, 2019
