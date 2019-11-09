|
KEPLINGER, Merrill A. 86, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the family farm where he was born on August 22, 1933, to the late Allen Ray and Loa Keplinger. Merrill, a fourth generation farmer, worked the farm his entire life until his health declined in recent years. He was very proud that the seventh generation resides there today and continues the legacy. He is survived by his devoted wife of 67 years and caretaker Mary (Schneider) Keplinger; three children Sara (Mark) Hoewischer of Mechanicsburg, James (Elaine) Keplinger of Springfield and Rachael (Ed) Geers of Louisville, KY, eight grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. One sister Dorothy (Richard) Cheek of Springfield. Several nephews, nieces and cousins. He was proceeded in death by his brothers Gerald (Mildred) Baird and Ronald (Mary L) Keplinger. A special thank you from the family to Hospice of the Miami Valley for their wonderful care. Visitation will be held Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Grace Bible Church 1500 Groop Rd Springfield, Ohio. The funeral service to honor Merrill will be held Monday, November 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the church with a time to visit with family beginning at 10:00 AM. Memorial contributions may be made in Merrill's name to Grace Bible Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 9, 2019