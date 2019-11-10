Home

Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace Bible Church
1500 Groop Rd
Springfield, OH
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Grace Bible Church
1500 Groop Rd
Springfield, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Bible Church
1500 Groop Rd
Springfield, OH
Merrill Keplinger

Merrill Keplinger Obituary
KEPLINGER, Merrill A. 86, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Visitation will be held Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Grace Bible Church 1500 Groop Rd Springfield, Ohio. The funeral service to honor Merrill will be held Monday, November 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the church with a time to visit with family beginning at 10:00 AM. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 10, 2019
