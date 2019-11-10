|
KEPLINGER, Merrill A. 86, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Visitation will be held Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Grace Bible Church 1500 Groop Rd Springfield, Ohio. The funeral service to honor Merrill will be held Monday, November 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the church with a time to visit with family beginning at 10:00 AM. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 10, 2019