|
|
BAIR, Mervin Age 78, of Franklin, Ohio passed away on Saturday March 30, 2019 at Hospice of Butler / Warren Counties. Mervin was born May 5, 1940 in Middletown, OH to Mona (Brandenburg) Bair and Elmer Bair. Mervin is survived by; son Justin Bair; son Mike Bair; son Tommy Bair; and daughter Suzanna Bair; sister Edith Kohler; six grandchildren and ex wife Sue Bair. Mervin was preceded in death by; father Elmer Bair and mother Mona Bair; and brother Arvy Bair. Mervin was an avid classic car collector and restorer. A visitation for Mervin will be held Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. A funeral service will follow Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 2:00 PM. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com for the Bair family.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 5, 2019