Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mervin BAIR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mervin BAIR

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mervin BAIR Obituary
BAIR, Mervin Age 78, of Franklin, Ohio passed away on Saturday March 30, 2019 at Hospice of Butler / Warren Counties. Mervin was born May 5, 1940 in Middletown, OH to Mona (Brandenburg) Bair and Elmer Bair. Mervin is survived by; son Justin Bair; son Mike Bair; son Tommy Bair; and daughter Suzanna Bair; sister Edith Kohler; six grandchildren and ex wife Sue Bair. Mervin was preceded in death by; father Elmer Bair and mother Mona Bair; and brother Arvy Bair. Mervin was an avid classic car collector and restorer. A visitation for Mervin will be held Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. A funeral service will follow Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 2:00 PM. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com for the Bair family.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.