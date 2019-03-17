Dayton Daily News Obituaries
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
ADKINS, Michael Jess 70, of Fairborn, passed away at Kingston of Miamisburg on Monday morning, March 11, 2019. He was born in Springfield on February 8, 1949, the son of the late Willard Jess Adkins and Sarah Alice (Caudill) Boaz. He will be remembered for being a very caring and giving person, having helped family members in many ways. Mike is survived by his daughter, Kristine Rodriguez of Northport, Florida; three grandchildren, Amanda, Alayna and Gabriel; three great grandchildren, Joshua, Kiara and Harper; sister, Bonnie (Jim) Kress; brother, William Caudill; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Ramona Andrews, Jeannette Bonfiglio and Jeannine Hoberty. At Mike's request, no services will be observed. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 17, 2019
