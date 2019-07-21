Home

Michael Arden Aguayo

Michael Arden Aguayo In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Michael Arden Aguayo April 5, 1960 - July 16, 2016 Though your smile is gone forever and your hands I cannot touch. Still I have so many memories of the one I loved so much. Your memory is my keepsake with which I will never part. God has you in his keeping, I have you in my heart. Difficult to believe you have been gone 3 years. Hardly a day has passed I have not shed a tear. My precious little guy how I miss you. My heart aches for you and your bright light shines on in my heart. Loving Memory, Mother, Edith Fuson
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 21, 2019
