BALDASARE, Michael L. Lt. Colonel (Retired) 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 16, 2019 in Oceanside, California. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on December 14, 1930, the son of Louis and Rose (Zegarella) Baldasare. Mike graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1950. He retired from the U.S. Army after 20 years of honorable service. He served three tours of duty in Vietnam as a helicopter pilot. Not being satisfied with the retired life, he began flying helicopters for the Edison Power company in California. He was a private pilot as well, flying back to see his family in Dayton several times. He is survived by his wife Eunice and children Gina, Marisa, Michael and Elena and brothers Louis Jr, Frank (Linda), Anthony (Ruth) and sisters Teresa Deak, Mary (Gary) Stolzenburg and sister-in-law Beverly Baldasare. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Danny, sister-in-law Ellen Baldasare, brother Tom Baldasare, sister Josephine Carsner and brother-in-law Steve Deak. To know him, was to know his amazing bear hugs! He will be greatly missed by his family from coast to coast. There will be a private family burial at the Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego, California. Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 27, 2019