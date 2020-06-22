Michael BARBRO

BARBRO, Michael David Age 46, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Fort Hamilton Hospital. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on September 23, 1973, the son of Lawrence Allen Koch and Betty J. Hornsby. He was educated in Harrison schools and worked as a carpenter. Mike loved to go fishing and he enjoyed building things. He is survived by his mother, Betty Riddle; his wife, Melissa Barbro; his son, Michael David Barbro Jr.; one brother, Brian Anthony (Lee) Barbro; one sister, Sherry Lynn (Robert) Brock; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, William "Bill" Riddle. A visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH, on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Arlington Memorial Gardens. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 22, 2020.