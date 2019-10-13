|
BAUMGART, Michael Jesse, "Mike" Age 57 of West Carrollton passed away Wednesday October 9, 2019. Mike is survived by three daughters: Jesse and Joseph Donegan of FL; Molly Mae Baumgart and Matthew Correll of GA; Tara Shepherd of FL. As well as sister, Michelle Toops and brother, Marc Baumgart. Mike's greatest joy was being a father. He was loved by all and will be deeply missed. Services at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the Westbrock Funeral Home, Bigger Rd.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019