Home

POWERED BY

Services
Westbrock Funeral Home
5980 Bigger Road
Kettering, OH 45440
(937) 253-6161
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael BAUMGART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael BAUMGART

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael BAUMGART Obituary
BAUMGART, Michael Jesse, "Mike" Age 57 of West Carrollton passed away Wednesday October 9, 2019. Mike is survived by three daughters: Jesse and Joseph Donegan of FL; Molly Mae Baumgart and Matthew Correll of GA; Tara Shepherd of FL. As well as sister, Michelle Toops and brother, Marc Baumgart. Mike's greatest joy was being a father. He was loved by all and will be deeply missed. Services at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the Westbrock Funeral Home, Bigger Rd.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now