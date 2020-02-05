|
BENCHIC, Michael J. Age 71, of Fairborn, passed away at Soin Medical Center on Sunday, February 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Violet Benchic; loving wife of 42 years, Erma J. Benchic and infant son, Mark Anthony Benchic. He is survived by his sons, Michal E. (Angela) Benchic and Mathew (Kristen) Benchic; sister, Pat Benchic; brothers, Jimmy and Tom Benchic; grandchildren, MacKinley and Morgan Parsons and Joshua and Monika Chavez and great-grandchildren, Elam Chavez and Colt John Edward Wagner. Michael loved to bowl and was a member of The Berean Baptist Temple in Fairborn. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will take place from 10:30 AM until 11:30 AM on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Berean Baptist Temple, 2445 Trebein Rd #9502, Fairborn, OH 45324. Funeral service will take place at 11:30 at church with burial to immediately follow at Byron Cemetery in Fairborn. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 5, 2020