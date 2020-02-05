Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael BENCHIC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael BENCHIC

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael BENCHIC Obituary
BENCHIC, Michael J. Age 71, of Fairborn, passed away at Soin Medical Center on Sunday, February 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Violet Benchic; loving wife of 42 years, Erma J. Benchic and infant son, Mark Anthony Benchic. He is survived by his sons, Michal E. (Angela) Benchic and Mathew (Kristen) Benchic; sister, Pat Benchic; brothers, Jimmy and Tom Benchic; grandchildren, MacKinley and Morgan Parsons and Joshua and Monika Chavez and great-grandchildren, Elam Chavez and Colt John Edward Wagner. Michael loved to bowl and was a member of The Berean Baptist Temple in Fairborn. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will take place from 10:30 AM until 11:30 AM on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Berean Baptist Temple, 2445 Trebein Rd #9502, Fairborn, OH 45324. Funeral service will take place at 11:30 at church with burial to immediately follow at Byron Cemetery in Fairborn. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -