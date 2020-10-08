1/1
Michael BENTON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BENTON, Michael R. Age 69, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020. He was born February 2, 1951, in Cincinnati to the late Arthur O. and Anna M. (nee Stiens) Benton, Sr. On May 18, 1974, in Cincinnati, he married the love of his life Patty Wood. Michael was a dedicated Cub Scout Master and Guardian of The Cabin. Scouting was his passion and he helped his sons become Eagle Scouts as well as many others. He loved anything having to do with the outdoors. Michael was also a jack of all trades having worked in many diverse positions. He was an avid baker and took many of his recipes to the grave. Family meant everything to Michael and his children were his first priorities but he also doted on his grandchildren and nieces. He was active daily in his children's lives and is already greatly missed. Michael is survived by wife, Patty Benton; children, Valerie (Brian) Frech, Matthew (Shannon) Benton, Daniel (Amanda) Benton, Rachel Benton; grandchildren, Brooklynn, Ashlynn, Brayden and nieces, Janette, Michelle, Renee, and Dellena. He was also survived by his dog, Panda, and many other family and friends. Michael was also preceded in death by his brother, and partner in crime, Arthur O'Dell "Dell" Benton, Jr. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way, at Rt 4, Fairfield, Saturday, October 10, 2020, from 12 NOON until the time of the Funeral Mass at 2 PM with Father Jeff Silver officiating. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Webster Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral Mass
02:00 PM
Webster Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Webster Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved