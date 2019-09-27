|
BOTKINS, Michael Joseph "Mike" Age 64 of Hamilton, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019.Mike was born in Hamilton, Ohio on May 3, 1955 to Troy Botkins and Nellie Helton. Mike enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing, softball, hunting, and spending time with his family. Mike is survived by his wife of 22 years, Rhonda Botkins; his children, Jermey Masters, Michael, Joey, Paula, Jennifer, Dustin, Caleb, Gabe, Ethen, Galen Botkins, Leatha, and Junior Bailey; his grandchildren, Hayley, Caydence, Karter, Hannah, Amara, Bryson, Jaxon, Aivery, Nathan, Breann, Elijah, Austin, Brittany, Aiden, Brody and Mythius; his sister, Pam Hughes; special brother-in-law, Frank Hughes; his sister, Melanie Bowman; and his special friends. Mike was preceded in death by his siblings, Debbie, Barry, and Kevin; his mother-in-law, Wanda; and his parents. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 27, 2019