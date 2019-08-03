|
|
BOYD, Michael R. "Mike" Age 54 of Kentucky, passed away on July 30, 2019 in Dayton, OH. He was born on May 7, 1965. The Ohio native is survived by his father, Mason Boyd; brother, George (Marcy) Boyd; sister, Diana Boyd; Mother of his children, Gale Shell; His children: son, James (Amanda) Boyd; daughters, Lori Boyd; Michelle (George Wayne) Collins; Kerry (Dewey) Jackson; and Holly (Juan) Villarreal; 9 grandchildren, and many family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Boyd and brother Timothy Boyd. Mike was a very caring loving man willing to help. He loved NASCAR, fishing and working on cars. Services will be held from 2pm-4pm on Sunday August 4, 2019 at GLICKLER FUNERAL HOME, 1849 Salem Ave., Dayton, OH. Memorial donations may be made to the family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 3, 2019