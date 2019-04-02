BRANNIGAN, Michael 73, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019. He was born October 24, 1945 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, son of the late James and Marge (Grieshaber) Brannigan. Michael enjoyed helping others and making lasting memories with his family. He loved animals, the beach, and "getting steps in" by participating in local 5K's. Mike was a huge fan of Christmas declaring "Merry Christmas!" year-round. He worked for the Butler County Commissioners Office. He is survived by his son, Tim (Tomica Vest) Brannigan of Lawrenceburg, IN; daughter, Dawn (Terry Kelly) Mills of Trenton, OH; six grandchildren, Bobby Baker, T.J. Brannigan, Jamey Baker, Hannah Mills, Alyssa Mills, and Trinity Brown; three sisters, Carol (Rick) Meader of Forest Park, OH, Margie (Paul) Ditullio of Lebanon, Ohio, and Kathy (Simon) Fluckiger of Hamilton, OH; his niece Joyce (Gary) Roetting; and his loving pet companion, Fred. He was also eagerly awaiting the arrival of his first great-grandchild, Layla. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Marge Brannigan; his wife, Marjorie Brannigan; and his 3 brothers, Richard Brannigan, John Brannigan, and Jim Brannigan. A Memorial gathering will be held at Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home on April 6th 2019 from 11:00 AM until time of memorial service at 12:00 PM at 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Road, Hamilton, OH 45011 in Mike Brannigan's name. Published in Journal-News on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary