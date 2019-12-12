|
CALDWELL, Michael T. Age 76, of Dayton Ohio passed away December 8, 2019 peacefully surrounded by his family. He was born June 30, 1943 in Dayton Ohio to the late Joseph and Emily Caldwell. Michael retired from General Motors after 30 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He loved all animals especially his poodles and cat, Bosco. He loved being surrounded by his family and friends. To know him was to love him and he was loved by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded by his wife of 43 years Barbara Caldwell; daughter, Julie Caldwell; brothers, Bob and Frank Caldwell; and sister, Jane Kothman. Michael is survived by his children, Mary Caldwell, Richard (Kathy) Caldwell, and John Caldwell; granddaughter, Autumn Caldwell; brother, Tony Caldwell; and a host of other family members and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 1:00pm to 2:00pm at Newcomer Beavercreek Chapel (3380 Dayton- Xenia Road, Beavercreek Ohio 45432). Funeral service will begin at 2:00pm. To share a memory of Michael or to leave a special message for his family, please click visit www.newcomerfamily.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 12, 2019