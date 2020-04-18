|
|
CARPENTER, Michael "Mick" Age 75 of Hamilton passed away on Tuesday April 14, 2020. He was born on January 3, 1945 in Harrodsburg, KY the son of the late Leslie and Christine (nee Sanders) Carpenter. Mick worked as a masonry contractor for many years. In 1965 he married Shirley Forrest. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years Shirley Carpenter; three children Bryan (Melissa) Carpenter, Kelley (Prece) Curtis, and Gary Chinn; grandchildren Tyler (Bethany) Carpenter, Ashley (Kenny Benjamin) Carpenter, Logan (Emily) Carpenter, Kendal Carpenter, and Payton Curtis; great grandchildren Kenadie Benjamin, Kierra "Kiki" Benjamin, and Judah Carpenter and with one great grandchild on the way Ezra Carpenter; one sister Brenda (Mark) Donahue. Mick also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family, and close friends. He was also preceded in death by his brother Alan Carpenter. There will be a graveside service on Monday at 2:30PM at Greenwood Cemetery with Pastor Patrick Owens officiating. The family will have a celebration of life service for Mick when the restrictions are lifted. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Online condolences at www.websterfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 18, 2020