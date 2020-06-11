CARTER, Michael Owen "Mickey" Of Xenia, joined the love of his life, wife of 52 years, Barbara Joann (Diggs) Carter. The world has lost a great athlete, loving and devoted husband, father, brother and grandfather. Mickey passed away peacefully at his home on June 8, 2020, at the age of 92. Born January 11, 1928, in New Albany, IN, the son of the late Helen and Andrew Carter and brother to the late Andrew & Don Carter. Mickey is survived by his sister, Jacquelyn Turner; his devoted daughter, who lovingly cared for him in his final days, Denise Yvette Williams (Craig); son, Michael Derek; grandson, Clinnon (CJ) Nickles Jr.; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Mickey was a well-rounded individual. He was a passionate individual who embraced challenges. He was an accomplished athlete, playing golf until he was into his 80s, an outstanding professor of Psychology and swimming instructor at Central State University. He a successful businessman working for the United States Air Force as a civilian in charge of Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) for the Eastern Region, artist and designer. Growing up in a time where segregation was the norm, Mickey, graduated from Central High School, Louisville, KY, in 1945, where he was a three-year Varsity Letterman in both basketball and football. This accomplishment earned him a scholarship to Wilberforce University but also, on May 19, 2002, earned him a place in the First Annual Induction Ceremony. In 1948, Wilberforce University would split into two Universities, Central State (Marauders) and Wilberforce. Mickey excelled as a three sport athlete (football, boxing & baseball) &, which later earned him an induction into the Inaugural Central State University Hall of Fame (June 8, 1996 [note: 24 years to that day he passed]). Some of his noticeable accomplishments are: Senior year (1948) he was named a Black All American by the Nation Negro Press Association, the Chicago Defender and the Pittsburgh Courier, as a boxer he excelled, twice being the Dayton Daily News Golden Gloves champion along with an AAU champion, in baseball he was drafted by the Brooklyn Dodgers organization where he played for the Sheboygan Indians (the minor league affiliate) as a 2nd baseman (one of two African Americans) before being drafted by the Army in the Korea War. But when asked what was his most significant accomplishment of his life he would have replied, "My family!" You will be missed. Family will receive friends on Saturday, June 13, 2020, from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm, at Newcomer Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel (3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45434). A graveside service will take place on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 1:00 pm, at Massie Creek Cemetery (Tarbox-Cemetery Road, Cedarville, Ohio 45314). To share a memory of Mickey or to leave a special message for his family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 11, 2020.