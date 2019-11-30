|
CATANZARO, Michael A. 70, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family. He was born November 22, 1949 in Springfield the son of Anthony J. and Eva (Merritt) Catanzaro. Michael was a scholar athlete at Northeastern High School and University of Dayton excelling in football, track and wrestling. During law school at Capitol University he worked at the Ohio Attorney General's Office with A.G. Bill Brown and later served as Special Council to A.G. Anthony Celebrezze. He worked as an attorney in Springfield since 1977 and served as Past President of the Clark County Bar Association. Michael was a 32nd Degree Mason at Antioch in Dayton, Ohio. Survivors include his wife, Ashley (Kuhlman); one daughter, Claire (Josh) Catanzaro Yokum; three stepchildren, Alexander, Jr., Allison and Andrew Knowlton; three siblings, Rick (Debbie) Catanzaro, Mark (Shelly) Catanzaro and Anna Catanzaro; mother of his daughter, Susanne Copas; nieces and nephews, Brian (April), Angie (Patty), A.J., Maria, Will, Toni, Isabella and Gianna and numerous other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his dearly loved grandmother, Florence Merritt. Friends may call from 1:00 to 3:00 pm on Sunday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Monday in St. Raphael Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Cossy Catanzaro Memorial, PO Box 1852, Springfield, Ohio 45501.
