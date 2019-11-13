|
CHANEY, Michael Allen 73, of Middletown, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. He was born in Middletown on December 6, 1945 to parents Chester and Sadie (Smith) Chaney. Mike worked in maintenance for Armco / AK Steel for 33 years. He was a longtime volunteer at Atrium Hospital. Mr. Chaney is survived by his loving wife, Krista (May) Chaney; daughters, Mary (Gary) Webb, Erin (Courtney) May & Kelly (Jesse) Gray; daughter-in-law, Julie Chaney; brother, Greg Chaney; sister, Karen (James) Johnson; four grandchildren, Sarah, Samuel, Magnolia & Jackson; mother-in-law, Judy May; and dear friend, William Allen. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Todd Chaney; sister-in-law, Theresa Chaney; parents; and father-in-law, Ronald May. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 - OR - Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Dr., Franklin, OH 45005. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 13, 2019