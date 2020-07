COOK, Michael Doin Michael Doin Cook, 57 yrs. old of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on July 2, 2020. Born April 26, 1963, to Harold Dennis Cook and Diana Kay Palmer (deceased). Survived by his father, Denny (Holly) and brother, Doug Cook (Karen). Memorial service will be planned at a later date. Many thanks to Hospice of Cincinnati and the caregivers of Northstar Care Services, (The Charleston Club) and Tracy Lutrell for their loving care of Michael.