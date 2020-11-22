1/1
Michael COOPER
1929 - 2020
COOPER, Michael H.

Michael H. Cooper, age 90, of Dayton, passed away November 7, 2020, after a brief illness. He was a native of Dayton, Ohio, born on December 12, 1929, to the late Robert E. Sr. and Cecilia M. (Hemleben) Cooper. He grew up on Bruce Avenue and went to Chaminade High School Class of '48. He graduated in

Accounting from the University of Dayton in 1952, then served in the Army during the Korean War. After his discharge, he went on to Xavier University to receive his MBA in 1956 and began working at DP&L. On June 6, 1964, Michael married Caroline (Bueker), his bride of 51 years. In 1986, he retired from DP&L after 30 years of service and then went to work at Elder-Beerman for a number of years. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Caroline, brothers, Rev. Fr. Paul Cooper, Dr. James Cooper and his grandson, Robert P. Cooper. Michael is

survived by sons, Michael A. Cooper, Paul A. Cooper; grandchildren, Nathaniel and Laura; great-granddaughter, Lillian; brother, Robert "Bob" (and Maxine) Cooper; and niece, Mary Ellen Couture. Michael was very warm and friendly and was known as a "ray of sunshine" to all whom he met. Private services for family only, in care of Newcomer Kettering

Chapel. If desired, donations may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, 758516 Topeka, KS 66675-8516 in Michael's memory. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for Michael's family.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 22, 2020.
