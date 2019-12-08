Home

COURTNEY, Michael R. 72, of Moraine passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at his home from complications of COPD. Mike, "Old Man", was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan on January 24, 1947, to late parents, Robert P. Courtney, Sr and Ruby (Hurt) Courtney. In addition to his parents, Mike is predeceased by his wife, Sandra (Perry) Courtney and a brother, Robert P Courtney, Jr. Mike is survived by his daughter, Mollie Courtney of Moraine, son, Martin J. (Emily) Courtney of Baltimore, MD and grandchildren, Louisa and Morris; siblings, Charles D. Patrick and Karen M. (Micki) Curtner and sisters-in-law, Jackie (Larry) Vanzant, Susan (Steve) Pfister and brother-in-law Steve Perry. Mike was a 1965 graduate of Northridge H.S., Dayton and a veteran of the US Navy. He was a member of the . Mike enjoyed yard work, trivia, reading and telling bad jokes. There will be a private family service at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Greater Dayton at 1661 Nicholas Rd., Dayton, OH 45417 or hsdayton.org. Please visit Mike's online memorial at newcomerdayton.com to share a memory or condolence with his family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019
