Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton
4882 Germantown Pike
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 610-1900
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael COX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael COX Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael COX Sr. Obituary
COX Sr., Michael Lewis Of Dayton, Ohio passed from this life on April 2, 2020. He was born November 28, 1951. He is preceded in death by his father Lloyd D. Cox, mother & stepfather Mary (Charles) Turley, brother Anthony Cox, sisters Lillie Dabor & Fonda Myles. He leaves to cherish his memory two sons Davaill & Michael, Jr.; one daughter Michelle (Andre) Booker; 5 grandchildren; 4 brothers Lloyd (Nancy) Cox, Floyd (Joann) Cox, Timothy Cox all of Dayton, OH and David Cox of Houston, TX; 3 sisters Sylvia (Terry) Logan, Brenda (Alvin) Cotton and Jennifer (Charles) King all of Dayton, OH. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 12pm at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel 4882 Germantown Pike Dayton, OH.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -