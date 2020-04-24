|
COX Sr., Michael Lewis Of Dayton, Ohio passed from this life on April 2, 2020. He was born November 28, 1951. He is preceded in death by his father Lloyd D. Cox, mother & stepfather Mary (Charles) Turley, brother Anthony Cox, sisters Lillie Dabor & Fonda Myles. He leaves to cherish his memory two sons Davaill & Michael, Jr.; one daughter Michelle (Andre) Booker; 5 grandchildren; 4 brothers Lloyd (Nancy) Cox, Floyd (Joann) Cox, Timothy Cox all of Dayton, OH and David Cox of Houston, TX; 3 sisters Sylvia (Terry) Logan, Brenda (Alvin) Cotton and Jennifer (Charles) King all of Dayton, OH. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 12pm at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel 4882 Germantown Pike Dayton, OH.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 24, 2020