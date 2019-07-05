Home

CREACHBAUM, Michael E. Age 71, US Army Vietnam War Veteran, passed away on July 1, 2019. Loving dad of Kerri Creachbaum and the late Brian Creachbaum. Cherished son of the late Edith (nee Addy) and the late John Creachbaum. Beloved nephew of the late Evelyn Ely, who raised Michael after the death of his mother. Dear brother of Connie Doughman-Ferryman, the late Carolyn Creachbaum-Tull and John Creachbaum. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Funeral, Saturday, July 6, 2019, 10:00AM Graveside Committal with Military Honors to be held at Rose Hill Burial Park, 4781 S. Charleston Road, Springfield, Ohio.
Published in Springfield News Sun on July 5, 2019
