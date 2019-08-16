|
|
CRONE, Michael R. (1974 2019) 44, native of Fairfield, OH and resident of Harrison Township, MI passed on August 12th. Mike is the loving husband of Shannon (Frizzell); beloved son of Anne L. Crone and the late Michael D. Crone; brother of Jessica T. Crone; godfather and uncle of Vance Pfeiffer; and loved family member and friend to many others. Mike was one of the great ones making an effort every day to show kindness to everyone he met, leaving a lasting impact. Whether fishing, cooking, snowmobiling or loving on his fur babies, Charlie and Casey, Mike lived life to the fullest even braving Michigan friends and colleagues as an avid Reds and Buckeyes fan! Instead of sending flowers, his family appreciates your support of the Sky Foundation at skyfoundationinc.org/donate-in-memory-of-mike-crone, which helps raise awareness and fund innovative research for early detection and treatment of pancreatic cancer. For details on the planned Celebration of Life event, please follow www.caringbridge.org/visit/mikecrone.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 16, 2019