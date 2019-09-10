|
DECKER, Michael Howard Born February 14, 1939, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, September 7, 2019, following a brief but courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on February 14, 1939, the son of the late George Peter and Sara Marjorie (Leavell) Decker. Mike proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Berlin Crisis. He married Mary Ann Feucht on September 12, 1964. He attended The Ohio State University and earned his bachelor degree from Wittenberg University. Mike retired from Ameritech (formerly Ohio Bell) following 40 years of service. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. He was an avid Ohio State fan and spent many hours running the steps of Ohio Stadium where his father served as an electrician. Mike enjoyed golfing with his buddies every Monday morning at different local golf courses. He enjoyed working with wood and had made cradles and sleds for his grandchildren as well as the family room entertainment center. Mike leaves to cherish his wife of 55 years, Mary Ann (Feucht) Decker; three daughters, Rachelle Decker (Mark Jurkowski) of Union, Kentucky, Andrea (Rich) Brooks of Powell, Ohio and Kristin (Keith) Reed of Hamilton, Ohio; sisters, Sally (Ron) Reitberger of Bellaire, Ohio and Sue (Bill) Vecsey of Lewiston, New York; and grandchildren, Colin and Aidan Brooks and Olivia and Addison Reed. Also surviving is his father-in-law, Harry W. Feucht of Springfield; brother-in-law, Harry W. "Dan" (Mary) Feucht of Canal Winchester, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Mary R. Feucht. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME as well as one hour prior to the funeral service, which will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Bruce Kramer presiding. Burial with military honors will be held in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Community Mercy , Trinity Lutheran Church or the . You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 10, 2019