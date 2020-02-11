|
DETRICK, Michael William Michael Detrick, 58, of Dayton, OH passed away at home on February 7, 2020 while under Hospice cancer care. He was preceded in death by his brother Antony Detrick. He is survived by his daughter Jordan Detrick of Cincinnati, and son Kyle Detrick of Chicago, his mother Margie Edwards Detrick of Dayton, his father Richard Detrick of Ludlow Falls, a brother Joe Detrick of Dayton and sisters Kathy Justice of Dayton and Deanna Hall of New Paris and numerous uncles, aunts, nephews and nieces. Mike was a proud Marine Corps combat veteran surviving the Beirut, Lebanon Barracks bombing in 1983 when 241 of his comrades died. Mike was formerly Inventory Control Manager at Flint Group. He was a great strength to his family and loved by all who knew him including his lifelong friend Mark Taylor. He will be so missed. There will be a private graveside service with full military honors at the Dayton National Cemetery Thursday February 13th officiated by Pastor Jeff Cartwright of New Hope Church. A memorial gathering will be at New Hope Church, 512 Xenia Ave., Dayton, OH from 4:00 to 5:00 followed by a prayer service from 5:00 to 6:00. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Mike to New Hope Church, PO Box 1402, Dayton, OH 45410.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 11, 2020