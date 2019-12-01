|
DUNLAP, Michael Age 85 of Naples, Florida, passed away on Nov. 11, 2019. Mike graduated in 1952 from Dayton Stivers High School, where he excelled in sports, art, and academics. He attended University of Dayton on an art scholarship then transferred to Ohio State University where he met his wife, Maureen Dalmain, and graduated with a B.S. in business administration. Mike worked management jobs at Mobil Oil, NCR, and Diebold. He earned an MBA from Miami University, and later was a consultant and entrepreneur. Athletic and active, Mike enjoyed time with his wife Maureen, 3 children and 5 grandchildren plus walking his dog Suki. He volunteered at church, in the community, and remained an avid Buckeyes and Reds fan.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 1, 2019