FLYNN, Michael E. Age 68 passed away Friday, September 6, 2019. Mike was a graduate of Chaminade High School. He worked for the Kroger Company for 38 years. Mike was passionate about youth football. He was in charge of the St. Helen's Youth Football from 1981 to 1991 and was an Assistant Coach of the Freshman Football Team at Chaminade Julienne from 1992 to 2002. Mike was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings. He is survived by children, Mick (Becca) Flynn, Matt (Erin) Flynn and Angela (Josh) Middleton; grandchildren, Ally, Jason, Vincent, Jillian, Dalton, and Nora; wife of 34 years, Connie Flynn; brother, Jim (Elaine) Flynn; sisters, Mary, Karen, Eileen, and Molly (George McDade); sister-in-law, Judy. Visitation will be held Monday from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 411 E. 2nd Street. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 8, 2019