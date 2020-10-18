1/1
Michael FREESE
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FREESE, Michael Lee On Friday, October 9th, 2020, Michael Lee Freese, loving brother and father of two children, passed away at the age of 57. He was born in September of 1963 in Kettering, Ohio, to Marcus and Gwendolyn Freese. Michael had an avid love for music and concerts and had many hobbies including yoga, thrifting, and boating. His passions, however, were simple. His passions were his family, his spirituality and helping those in need through acts of absolute humility and kindness. He woke up each and every day with the intention to make someone else's life a little brighter, part of his legacy that will be cherished by all. Michael channeled this compassion into his relationships with friends, family, and most notably his relationship with his two boys. Not a day will pass where his light will not be missed in all of our lives. Michael is survived by his children Tyler and Matthew; brothers Marc (Linda) and David (Ben); nieces Carrie and Elizabeth. Visitation with family and friends will be held 5:00 7:00pm, Thursday, October 22nd, at MORRIS SONS FUNERAL HOME, 1771 East Dorothy Lane, Kettering, Ohio. The Funeral Service will be Graveside, 10:00 AM on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Sugar Grove Cemetery in Wilmington, Ohio. Online condolences may be left at Morris-Sons.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Morris Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Sugar Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Morris Sons Funeral Home
1771 E. Dorothy Lane
Kettering, OH 45429
(937) 298-6560
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morris Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved