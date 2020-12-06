1/1
Michael FRIEDMAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FRIEDMAN, Michael L.

Michael L. Friedman, age 72 of Vandalia, OH, passed away on November 30, 2020. Mike was a 1967 graduate of Wayne HS, attended the College of

William and Mary, Wright State University, and is a U.S. Air Force veteran. After his

military service, Mike joined the Vandalia Police Department and later retired from the Montgomery County

Sheriff's Office. He is preceded in death by his parents Isidore and Ethyl Friedman and stepmother Adele. Mike is survived by his daughter Amanda Neth (Tommy), grandchildren Tyler and Alyssa Neth, son Greg McKinney, sisters Mickey Friedman (twin), Beth Wahl, and Leslie Loper, and numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.SchlientzAndMoore.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schlientz & Moore Funeral Homes Inc
1632 Wayne Ave
Dayton, OH 45410
(937) 253-1441
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schlientz & Moore Funeral Homes Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved