Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
View Map
Service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
5:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael FRITTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael FRITTS


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael FRITTS Obituary
FRITTS, Michael Carl 70, of St. Paris, passed away February 11, 2020. He was born June 23, 1949 in Springfield, son of the late Parker and Marie (Campbell) Fritts. Michael was a Vietnam Veteran, serving in the U.S. Army. He retired from Navistar following 35 years of employment. He was a charter member of VFW Post 8673 and a member of UAW Local 402. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Survivors include his loving wife of 52 years, Ida (Munger) Fritts; children, Angela Sue Smith of Loganville, Georgia, Christopher M. Fritts of Dublin, OH, Kevin D. (Angela) Fritts of St. Paris, OH, Judith Ann Haggy of Springfield, OH; grandchildren, Jessica, Dylan, Jacob, Riley, Alanah, Brody, Parker Fritts, Tristan and Hunter Haggy; mother-in-law, Kenneth Munger of Springfield; sister-in-law, Teresa (Dean) Cantrell; and several nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3-5 pm Sunday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with military honors at 5 pm. Following that, there will be a reception held at VFW Post 1031, 1237 E. Main St. Springfield. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Download Now