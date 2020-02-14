|
FRITTS, Michael Carl 70, of St. Paris, passed away February 11, 2020. He was born June 23, 1949 in Springfield, son of the late Parker and Marie (Campbell) Fritts. Michael was a Vietnam Veteran, serving in the U.S. Army. He retired from Navistar following 35 years of employment. He was a charter member of VFW Post 8673 and a member of UAW Local 402. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Survivors include his loving wife of 52 years, Ida (Munger) Fritts; children, Angela Sue Smith of Loganville, Georgia, Christopher M. Fritts of Dublin, OH, Kevin D. (Angela) Fritts of St. Paris, OH, Judith Ann Haggy of Springfield, OH; grandchildren, Jessica, Dylan, Jacob, Riley, Alanah, Brody, Parker Fritts, Tristan and Hunter Haggy; mother-in-law, Kenneth Munger of Springfield; sister-in-law, Teresa (Dean) Cantrell; and several nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3-5 pm Sunday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with military honors at 5 pm. Following that, there will be a reception held at VFW Post 1031, 1237 E. Main St. Springfield. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 14, 2020