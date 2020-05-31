Michael FRYMAN
FRYMAN, Michael K. USN Retired, age 72, of Miamisburg, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at his home. Michael was a member of F&AM Millennium Masonic Lodge #779 where he loved to help on the stage crew. He is survived by his sister, Penny (Alex) Creona; brother, John (Janet) Fryman; nephews, Anthony (Kim) Creona, Alex Brian (Jeong) Creona and Jonathan R. Fryman; niece, Diana (David) Gould; great-nieces, Alexis M. and Sarah N. Creona, Marissa E. and Katelyn M. Gould; and great-nephews, Nicholas A. Gould and Matthew L. Creona. Services will be held at a later date. Burial at David's cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 3229 Burnet Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45229. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on May 31, 2020.
