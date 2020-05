FRYMAN, Michael K. USN Retired, age 72, of Miamisburg, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at his home. Michael was a member of F&AM Millennium Masonic Lodge #779 where he loved to help on the stage crew. He is survived by his sister, Penny (Alex) Creona; brother, John (Janet) Fryman; nephews, Anthony (Kim) Creona, Alex Brian (Jeong) Creona and Jonathan R. Fryman; niece, Diana (David) Gould; great-nieces, Alexis M. and Sarah N. Creona, Marissa E. and Katelyn M. Gould; and great-nephews, Nicholas A. Gould and Matthew L. Creona. Services will be held at a later date. Burial at David's cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children , 3229 Burnet Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45229. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com