Michael GARRETT

GARRETT, Michael William Of Bradenton, Florida, formally of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on June 4, 2020, at the age of 41, after battling COPD, diabetes and numerous other issues. Mike was born August 14, 1978, in Hamilton, Ohio. His mother was Jackie Lee Reed, and she preceded him in death in 2004. Mike moved to Bradenton in 1999. He worked for restoration companies, including over seven years with Serve Pro Company in Bradenton. Mike married Jaimie Simonelli, June 6, 2003. He lost his beloved wife Jaimie, on January 18, 2020. He is survived by his loving children, daughter Morgan and son Joshua. His loving grandparents, Jack and Darlene Stewart. Jaimie's father, George Simonelli, special cousins Angela and Thomas Reasch, along with numerous aunts, uncles and many cousins, whom are very close. Mike loved sports of all sorts, and played on a champion little league baseball team in Hamilton and church league basketball. Mike was baptized at Bradenton First Church of God. He had a good heart and was always willing to help anyone needing a helping hand. He will be greatly missed. Rest in peace finally, Mike.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store