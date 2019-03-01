Home

Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 275-7434
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
6161 Chambersburg Road
Michael GROTHOUSE Obituary
GROTHOUSE, Michael A. Age 55, of Huber Heights, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Mike was a loving and wonderful husband, father, son & brother. He graduated from Chaminade Julienne in 1981 and graduated from Ohio Northern University with a Pharmacist degree in 1986. Mike was a Pharmacist for several years until he founded his landscape design company, Michael's Land Designs. Through his life he loved rescuing animals. He was preceded in death by his father, Merlin Grothouse. Mike is survived by his loving wife, Jeana; sons & daughter-in-law, Nicholas & Lindsey Grothouse, Brendan Grothouse; daughter, Madison Grothouse; mother, Martha Cordonnier & her husband, Deacon Leo; brother & sister-in-law, Mark A. & Tonja S. Grothouse; sisters, Monica Cordonnier & Jacqueline Holman; and many other relatives & friends. Mike is deeply loved and missed by his family. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Monday, March 4, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road with Father Tony Cutcher celebrant. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1-5 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to s or SICSA in Mike's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 1, 2019
