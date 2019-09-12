|
HAKER, Michael J. Michael J. Haker, age 94 of Hamilton, passed away at Jamestowne Nursing Center on Monday, September 9, 2019 at18:7. Mike was born in Middletown, Ohio on February 16, 1925 to Anthony and Julia (Slezak) Haker. He graduated from Middletown High School in 1943, and from Miami University, Oxford in 1950. He married Wilma L. "Peg" Heinzelman at St. Mary's Church in Hamilton, OH in 1947. They enjoyed 72 years together. He was a member of St. Joseph Church in Hamilton, and a member of the Knights of Columbus #958 Council. Mike served in the Navy for 3 1/2 years during World War II as a Yeoman Second Class, and was honorably discharged in 1946. He retired after 33 years from Fisher Body Division of General Motors, Fairfield in 1983, where he was an accountant. He enjoyed traveling to Europe, Alaska, Hawaii, crusises, and trips out west. He also enjoyed playing cards and golf; and was a fan of many sports. Mike also enjoyed being with family and friends. Mike is survived by his wife, "Peg"; nephews, John (Janet) Ruckrigl, of New Lebanon, OH, Steve (Vicki) Haker, of Monroe, OH, Mike (Jennifer) Haker, of Middletown, OH, Paul (Marg) Haker, of Trenton, OH, Mark Haker of Columbus, OH, John Haker, of Middletown, OH, Dale (Carol) Heinzelman, Robert, Stout, of Montana; nieces Sharon (Steve) Hester, of Wayne Twp., Susan Smith, of Sierra Vista, AZ, Kim Stout, of St. Clair Twp., Janice Haker, of Woodstock, GA, a special friend Gerry Muenchenbach, and other close friends at Berkeley Sqaure. He was preceded in death by his parents; borthers, Tony, Joseph and John; sisters, Pauline, Josephine Haker, Mary Ruchrigl, and Elizabeth Hanel, Dorothy Combs, and Helen Stoker. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church, 382 Liberty Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church, on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Fr. Rob Muhlenkamp celebrant. Burial will follow at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Community First, 230 Ludlow St. Hamilton, OH 45011, designated for Berkeley Square Life Care Fund. Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 12, 2019