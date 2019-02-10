|
|
HANLIN, Michael O. "Mike" 62 years old, passed away on January 21, 2019 in Ft. Myers, FL following complications from Pulmonary Fibrosis. Born August 19, 1956 in Springfield, OH he graduated from Springfield North High School in 1974 and the Ohio State University in 1978. He is preceded in death by his parents Dallas & Mary Hanlin and grandparents Carl & Cleo Ford. Mike is survived by his wife Kim (Woodrum) Hanlin, his two sons Jason Hanlin (Nicole) from Dallas, TX, DJ Hanlin (Haley) from Atlanta, GA, his sister Cheri Butler (Ken) from Dallas, TX, and his half-brother Bill Hanlin (Sharon) from St. Paris, OH. Go to beyondthedash.com for information about the Celebration of Life and for the full obituary.
Published in Springfield News Sun from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2019