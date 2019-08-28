Home

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Centerville Community Church
10688 Dayton-Lebanon Pike
Dayton, OH
Michael HARRIS


1942 - 2019
Michael HARRIS Obituary
HARRIS, Michael D. Age 76, of Centerville passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 at Miami Valley South Hospital. He is survived by his wife Jane of 50 years, one son, Chris (Susan) Harris of Fairfield, Ohio, one brother David Harris, of Arizona, also one grandson Ryan, a sister-in-law Mary Lou Anderson of Oklahoma. Mike graduated from the University of Cincinnati in 1967. He was a freelance graphic artist in the Dayton area for many years. Friends may call from 5-8pm Thursday, August 29, at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, OH 45429 with funeral service at 10am Friday, August 30, at the Centerville Community Church, 10688 Dayton-Lebanon Pike, Dayton, OH 45458, of which he was a member. Pastor Kendrick Hirschy officiating. Internment at Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to , 4370 Glendale-Milford Road, Blue Ash, OH 45242 or Centerville Community Church in Mike's name. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 28, 2019
