HATHAWAY, Michael Age 74, of West Carrollton, passed away November 25th, 2019 at . He was born in Tyler, Texas. Mike is survived by his wife Dianne of 54 years; children, Michael, Heather, and Matthew (Holly), Vicki. He had 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his mother, Janice, and brother, Mark. He was preceded in death by his father, Boyd and his brother, Mack. He was employed by AWP-Area Wide Protective. He taught Ohio State Patrol cadets commercial vehicle safety for 24 years at OPOTA-Ohio Peace Officers Training. Family will receive friends from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm on Friday, December 6th, 2019 at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, with service starting at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ohio Assist. Messages of sympathy and support for his family may be made at www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 1, 2019