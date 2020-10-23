1/1
MICHAEL HATTON
HATTON, Michael A.

Michael A. Hatton, 61, passed away September 28, 2020, in

Columbus, Oh, after a lengthy but very courageous battle with cancer. He was born and raised in Middletown, Oh, where until his death was

co-owner of H&H Collision.

He is survived by his son Craig (Laura), granddaughter Avery Marie and many close friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents Norman Hatton and Constance Brandenburg-Hatton.

Celebration of Life to be held Saturday, October 24th from 2-4pm at H&H Collision 2924 Cincinnati Dayton Rd.

Middletown, Oh 45044.

Published in Journal-News on Oct. 23, 2020.
