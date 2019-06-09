Home

Michael HAYES Obituary
HAYES, Michael Anthony Age 41 of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019. He was born February 11, 1978 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of James Hayes and Sandra Richards. He is preceded in death by his father, James Hayes; aunt, Pamyla Robison; uncle, Rick Hayes; as well as his maternal and paternal grandparents. Michael is survived by his mother, Sandra (Dave) Richards; siblings, Danielle Hayes, Patrick (Charlotte) Hayes, Jeff (Rebecca) Richards, Faye (Chris) Fox; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 1 pm to 2 pm at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). Funeral service will begin at 2 pm. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 9, 2019
